The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO)held the grand opening of the Upper BX Creek Trail, extending the existing trail network 4.9km from Sovereign Lake Road to Forsberg Road.

This trail project has revitalized portions of the historic Spanky's mountain bike trail while introducing a new scenic lower section. With a total elevation change of approximately 540 meters, the Upper BX Creek Trail promises a physically challenging experience for advanced mountain bikers, hikers, and trail runners. Due to its demanding nature and limited cell service, this remote trail requires users to be well-prepared.

"We are thrilled to offer this enhanced trail to our community and visitors," stated Bob Fleming, Chair of the RDNO Greater Vernon Advisory Committee. "The Upper BX Creek Trail moves us one step closer to the dream of having the trail run the length of BX Creek from Silver Star to Swan Lake”.



Parking is currently available at the upper trailhead off Silver Star Road, with an additional parking lot planned for construction on Forsberg Road, subject to funding approvals. Users are reminded to be considerate of each other and practice trail etiquette while out on the trail.



The project was completed under its $700,000 budget, which included grant funding in the amount of $370,000 from the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF). The CCBF provides predictable, long-term, and stable funding to local governments for infrastructure projects. This program is funded by Infrastructure Canada and administered in British Columbia by the Union of BC Municipalities.



RDNO Electoral Areas B and C equally distributed the CCBF grant through their portion of Community Works Fund allocations. The RDNO thanks its partners - BC Parks, Rec Sites & Trails BC, the North Okanagan Cycling Society, and the Ribbons of Green Trail Society—for their efforts and advocacy on this project.



To learn more RDNO parks, trails, and natural spaces visit www.rdno.ca.

