Work will begin mid-March, on two utility improvement projects that aim to enhance the underground infrastructure in Kelowna’s North End.

Beginning the week of March 10, crews will start work on Ethel Street between Weddell Place and Trench Place as well as just north of the Knox Mountain Park entrance before moving further east along Broadway Avenue and Trench Place.

For the safety of the installation crews, lane closures and/or road closures will be required though roadways will be re-opened as construction progresses.

The North End Sanitary Catchment Realignment project will replace the existing sanitary sewer network in the Ethel Street, Bay Avenue and Walrod Street neighbourhoods. This project is designed to manage the needs of the North End as it grows by redirecting sanitary flows.

The Royal View Transmission Main project will install a new water transmission main to supply additional drinking water from the Knox Mountain Reservoirs and support resiliency and growth in the city’s central core. While the new main will provide additional potable water in the area, it will also be a critical replacement to the existing transmission main which is located on a slope with known slide risks.

During the Royal View Transmission Main project, Knox Mountain Park will remain open to visitors, but access to parking may be temporarily limited while construction is in the area. Park visitors are asked to follow instructions from safety personnel and onsite signage related to temporary parking closures. Scheduled events in the North End will continue as planned.

Work on the North End Sanitary Catchment Realignment project is expected to be completed in fall 2025 with the Royal View Transmission Main project expected to be completed by spring 2026 following further installation work within Knox Mountain Park. Both projects will be completed in stages.

Residents are encouraged to plan their commutes ahead of time by visiting kelowna.ca/roadreport to get an updated view of traffic impacts.