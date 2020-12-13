Valentine's Day is an occasion affiliated with a fine bottle of merlot, roses, chocolate and litany of other aphrodisiacs.

But for Kelowna in 1985, Feb. 14 was marked with murder.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Sally Winter's husband Ernie found her dead on the floor of their home on Bernard Avenue.

The cause of death, a single stab wound to the heart.

No murder weapon was ever recovered.

And the case ran cold after several suspects were exhausted and cleared of any wrong doing.

Media reports at the time point to a break-in or botched robbery behind the killing.

But the case has had new life breathed into it after 40 years.

Retired Kelowna RCMP staff sergeant Darren Feist stepped out of a short-lived retirement in November 2024 to investigate this and three other cold cases.

Anyone who may be able to assist with information is asked to come forward.