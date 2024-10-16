Due to ongoing acts of vandalism during evening hours, the District will be closing public washroom facilities earlier in the day to discourage the behaviour.

Beginning Thursday, October 24, public washrooms along Beach Avenue will still be opened at 5 am but will be closed at 3:30 pm instead of 10 pm. The District has installed portable washrooms on Beach Avenue which will be accessible at any time.



Peachland Public Washroom Hours Effective October 24



Peachland Community Centre, 4450 6th Street

Monday to Thursday - 8 am to 8:30 pm

Friday - 8 am to 5 pm

Sunday - Noon to 4 pm

Swim Bay, 5676 Beach Avenue

5 am to 3:30 pm

Todd Road Lift Station, 3990 Beach Avenue

5 am to 3:30 pm

Washrooms at 5890 Beach Avenue, near Peachland Museum

5 am to 3:30 pm

Until further notice, portable washrooms are available 24/7 at:

Lambly Park, Highway 97 and Clements Crescent

Heritage Park, Beach Avenue and 1 st Street

Street Swim Bay

Todd Road Lift Station

Please report any concerns to operations@peachland.ca or 250-767-2108.