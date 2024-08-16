The City is seeking the public’s help to identify individuals who illegally chopped a number of Ponderosa Pines in Mission Ridge Park.

The incident, reported through the City of Kelowna’s service request system, was recently attended by City of Kelowna staff, who discovered 10 mature Ponderosa Pines that were completely destroyed as well as two more illegally damaged trees.

Todd Cashin, Urban Forestry Manager for the City of Kelowna, noted the severity of this crime and the impacts that this type of vandalism has on our park ecosystems. “We are taking this offense seriously. City trees provide numerous benefits including shade, absorbing carbon dioxide, providing oxygen, and providing wildlife habitat. In addition, these specific trees were used to provide stability to the steep, sandy slopes of Mission Ridge Park. The removal of these trees will certainly increase the erosion potential in the park. The stability of the slope is key to protecting the homes at the top of the slope.”

The downed trees now represent a potential wildfire fuel hazard. This will need to be mitigated. The steep slope presents significant challenges and risks for crews cleaning up the area. In addition, City staff need to find ways to rectify the situation and retire the vegetation. The location and terrain will make that task complicated and costly for the public.

This illegal destruction of municipal property is a serious offence, punishable by steep fines, and was reported to both City Bylaw officers as well as Kelowna’s RCMP detachment. Those convicted of crimes related to this incident could face significant charges under the following City of Kelowna Bylaws:

- Bylaw No. 8041- Tree Protection Bylaw (Section 4.1) – Removal and damage to a city-owned tree without permission (maximum fine of $50,00 for each damaged or removed tree).

- Bylaw No. 8042 –Municipal Tree Bylaw (Section 6.3) – Willful damage of city-owned trees without permission (Maximum fine of $50,000 for each damaged or removed tree).

- Kelowna Bylaw No. 10680 – Parks and Public Spaces Bylaw (Section 3.2) – Depositing refuse in a park or public space (maximum fine of $10,000)

An RCMP investigation to identify those who may be responsible for this incident is currently underway and we strongly encourage anyone with information to come forward with any details they might have to share. Anyone who may have witnessed, or has information relating to, this incident is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 referencing file number 2024-44190. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.