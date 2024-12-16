Hockey Canada announced its roster for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship today and former BCHL player Bradly Nadeau was among the 14 forwards chosen to represent the red and white at the annual tournament.

Nadeau played for the Penticton Vees for two seasons from 2021 to 2023. The St-François-de-Madawaska, N.B. product totaled 159 points in 103 regular-season games during his career in the league, plus another 59 points in 34 postseason contests, guiding the Vees to back-to-back Fred Page Cup championships.

“We are excited to unveil the 25 players who have earned the opportunity to represent Canada at the World Juniors, as we believe we have assembled a competitive and talented roster that will give us the best opportunity to win a gold medal on home ice,” Hockey Canada’s Peter Anholt said. “While there were many difficult decisions to make at selection camp, we want to congratulate our players, and we look forward to them wearing the Maple Leaf with pride in Ottawa.”

In his second year in the league, Nadeau took home the BCHL’s Brett Hull Trophy as the BCHL’s leading scorer with 113 points in 54 games, also leading the way with 45 goals. Subsequently, he was named the winner of the Vern Dye Trophy as the league’s Most Valuable Player.

After winning his second Fred Page Cup that same year, he was the inaugural winner of the Jeff Tambellini Trophy as playoff MVP, finishing first in postseason goal scoring with 17 in 17 contests, and finishing tied for the points lead with 35.

In the 2023 offseason, Nadeau was drafted in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, 30th overall.

He played his freshman season at the University of Maine last year, leading the team in goals (19), assists (27) and points (46) as an 18-year-old. At the end of his college campaign, he signed his first pro contract with the Hurricanes and got into his first NHL game on April 16.

This season, he is playing with Carolina’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, where he has five goals, seven assists and 12 points in 20 contests.

The World Juniors run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 and are being held in Ottawa, Ont. Canada will play in Group A and compete against Finland, Germany, Latvia and the United States. Their first round-robin game is on Dec. 26 against Finland.

All games will be broadcast on TSN.