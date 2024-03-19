The Penticton Vees open the 2024 Rogers BCHL Playoffs on Friday, April 5, against the Prince George Spruce Kings in their best-of-seven Interior Conference Quarter-final series.

The Vees still have four games remaining in their regular season schedule but will meet the Spruce Kings in the opening round of the BCHL Playoffs. Penticton (37-8-3-2) has already captured their 12th consecutive Interior Conference regular season pennant.

Penticton won five of six games in the season series against the Spruce Kings, including all four at the SOEC. The Vees outscored Prince George 32-11 in the six games. Thomas Pichette led the Vees with 10 points (5G, 5A) against the Spruce Kings. The two teams last met in the playoffs in 2022, the Vees swept that Interior Conference Semi-Final series.

Penticton is the two-time defending BCHL Fred Page Cup champions, as they won their 14th Fred Page Cup in team history last May, beating the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in four games. The Vees are looking to be the first team to win three straight league championships since 2011.

The Chamberlain Property Group is once again the presenting sponsor of the Vees playoffs, starting with Game One on Friday, April 5th, at the SOEC. All Vees’ home playoff games start at 7:00 pm.

Interior Conference Quarter-final Schedule

Game 1: Friday, April 5th, Prince George at Penticton, 7:00 pm

Game 2: Saturday, April 6th, Prince George at Penticton, 7:00 pm

Game 3: Tuesday, April 9th, Penticton at Prince George, 7:00 pm

Game 4: Wednesday, April 10th, Penticton at Prince George, 7:00 pm

Game 5: Friday, April 12th, Prince George at Penticton, 7:00 pm*

Game 6: Sunday, April 14th, Penticton at Prince George, 6:00 pm*

Game 7: Tuesday, April 16th, Prince George at Penticton, 7:00 pm*

*If necessary

Single game playoff tickets will go on sale Friday, March 25th, at 10:00 am, at the Valley First box office at the SOEC. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors. Youth 18 and under get in free, courtesy of Peters Bros Construction.