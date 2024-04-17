The Penticton Vees face the Vernon Vipers in the best-of-seven Interior Division Semi-Final series, beginning Friday, April 19th, at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC)

Two long-time rivals meet again in Round Two. The Penticton Vees face the Vernon Vipers in the best-of-seven Interior Division Semi-Final series, beginning Friday, April 19th, at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC)

The Vees punched their ticket to Round Two of the 2024 Rogers BCHL Playoffs, after their four-game sweep over the Prince George Spruce Kings. Penticton wrapped up that series on April 10th.

The Vipers advanced to the second round after they beat the Trail Smoke Eaters in five games in the opening round of the BCHL Playoffs.

This is the first meeting in the postseason between these two teams since 2017, when the Vees beat the Vipers in seven games in the Interior Division Final. It’s also the eighth time in the last 16 years, Penticton and Vernon has met in the BCHL Playoffs.

Penticton is the two-time defending BCHL Fred Page Cup champions, as they won their 14th Fred Page Cup in team history last May, beating the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in four games. The Vees are looking to be the first team to win three straight league championships since 2011.

The Chamberlain Property Group is the presenting sponsor of the Vees’ playoffs.

Interior Conference Semi-final Schedule

Game 1: Friday, April 19th, Vernon at Penticton, 7:00 pm

Game 2: Saturday, April 20th, Vernon at Penticton, 7:00 pm

Game 3: Tuesday, April 23rd, Penticton at Vernon, 8:15 pm

Game 4: Wednesday, April 24th, Penticton at Vernon, 8:15 pm

Game 5: Friday, April 26th, Vernon at Penticton, 7:00 pm*

Game 6: Sunday, April 28th, Penticton at Vernon, 4:00 pm*

Game 7: Tuesday, April 30th, Vernon at Penticton, 7:00 pm*

*If necessary

Single game playoff tickets are available at the Valley First box office at the SOEC. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors. Youth 18 and under get in free, courtesy of Peters Bros Construction. Fans can also buy their tickets online at www.valleyfirsttix.com