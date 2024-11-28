The B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) has announced its initial rosters for the 2025 All-Star Tournament and Skills Competition Wednesday, and Penticton Vees captain Conyr Hellyer was named to the Interior Conference roster.

The 2025 BCHL All-Star Weekend is January 17-18, at Rogers Rink in Salmon Arm. The All-Star event consists of a skills competition, alumni and friends game, and a 3-on-3 all-star tournament. The all-star tournament consists of four teams of six skaters and one goalie.

Hellyer is one of 13 players named to the initial roster, with a fan vote to follow to fill out the remaining spots for both conferences.

Hellyer, 20, is in his second season with the Vees. The Okotoks, Alberta, product has 15 points (6G, 9A) in 18 games this season, as he sits fifth in team scoring. Last season, Hellyer had 28 points (12G, 16A) in 43 regular season games. He added nine points (4G, 5A) in 22 playoff games.

The Vees’ captain was hurt in their win over the Vernon Vipers on November 23rd and won’t join the team on their upcoming three-game Coastal Conference road trip that begins Thursday in Langley. Hellyer is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Forward Caton Ryan (’06) also sustained an injury on the weekend, as he was hurt in Friday’s loss to Salmon Arm and is week-to-week as well with an upper-body injury.

With the recent injuries up front and long-term injuries on the blue-line, the Vees have made a pair of roster moves. Penticton has signed defenceman Nate McIsaac (’04) and have called up affiliate forward George Lovell (’07).

McIsaac, 20, rejoins the Vees have starting the 2024-25 season with the El Paso Rhinos in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). McIsaac had a pair of assists in 19 games with El Paso. The Kelowna, B.C., product played in 13 regular season games with the Vees during the 2023-24 season. McIsaac also played one playoff game. The 6’3, 203-pound defenceman will wear number 20 with the Vees.

Lovell, 17, committed to the Vees for the 2025-26 season back in September, after a strong showing at the team’s Training Camp. The Hingham, Massachusetts, product is currently playing at Lovell Hockey Academy in Rockland, Massachusetts. Lovell sits second in team scoring with eight goals and 30 points 19 games. Lovell will wear number 16.

Defencemen Matthew Biotti (’04) and Michael Fisher (’04) continue to recover from upper-body injuries. Biotti was hurt in the Vees game against the Brooks Bandits on September 27th. Fisher sustained his injury on October 19th, in Sherwood Park. Both players are targeting a return to the lineup after the Christmas break.

The Vees begin their three-game road on Thursday, November 28th, against the Langley Rivermen, at 7:15 pm. Penticton also plays the Nanaimo Clippers on Saturday November 30th, and the Powell River Kings on Sunday, December 1st. Fans can follow all three games on FloHockey TV and Bounce 800 AM.