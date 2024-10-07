The Penticton Vees sit atop of the BCHL after their 7-0 drubbing of the Powell River Kings, Sunday afternoon at Hap Parker Arena in Powell River.

With Sunday’s win, the Vees moved ahead of the idle Brooks Bandits for not only top spot in the Interior Conference, but the BCHL’s overall standings.

Sunday was the Vees’ biggest margin of victory, and they tied their season-high for goals in a game. Six different players scored Penticton’s seven goals, and nine players recorded a point in the win.

Ryden Evers and Simon Meier each had three points on Sunday. Matthew Cataldo had a pair of goals, and six players had at least two points or more.

Will Ingemann recorded his first shutout of the season with his 15-save performance. Ingemann picked up his 12th win, which is tied for the second-most wins this season among BCHL goaltenders.

Penticton exploded for five goals on 25 shots in the second period to blow the game wide open. The Vees at one point scored three goals in just 69 seconds in the middle frame.

“Our attention to detail was excellent. After a long road trip, and a quick turnaround from the night before, it would have been easy for our game to slip, but our guys stuck to the game plan and that’s why we had so much success, especially in the second period,” said Assistant Coach Matthew Vanden Berg.

Luke Posthumus had the Vees ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes after he scored a power play goal with 47 seconds left in the first. For Posthumus it was his 10th of the season and his fourth in the last three games.

In the second, Max Heise started the offensive barrage, as he scored at 2:13 to make it 2-0 for Penticton. Heise’s team-leading 14th. Louie Wehmann, who set up Heise, then scored himself at 5:40 to stretch the lead to 3-0. Wehmann scored his fifth after he jammed in a rebound. And the Vees kept coming.

Landon Wright and Matthew Cataldo combined for three goals in 69 seconds to blow the game wide open. Wright made it 4-0 at 13:13, as he scored five-hole on Kings’ starter Vincent Lamberti. Then, 22 seconds later, Cataldo got his first of two that put the Vees up 5-0 at 13:25. Powell River called a timeout and switched goalies, but it didn’t stop Penticton.

57 seconds after scoring his first, Cataldo scored his second of the afternoon, as he cashed in on a rebound at 14:22 that made it 6-0.

Ryden Evers put the finishing touches on the win with his 11th goal that put the Vees up a touchdown and convert with just 31 seconds left.

Penticton is now 12-5-0-0 on the road this season, which is the best road record in the BCHL. Ryden Evers has points in eight of his last nine games. He has five goals and 13 points in those nine games. Luke Posthumus had four goals in the three road wins this weekend. The Vees’ 53 shots was one off from their season-high of 54, which they have reached twice. Their five, second period goals is the most in any period this season.

GAME STATS

Shots: Vees- 53 Kings-15

Scoring: Matthew Cataldo (4, 5), Luk Posthumus (10), Max Heise (14), Louie Wehmann (5), Landon Wright (10), Ryden Evers (11)

Goaltending: Will Ingemann (W) 15/15, 60:00

Vees Power-Play: 1/6

Vees Penalty-Kill: 1/1

Three Stars:

1) Max Heise

2) Louie Wehmann

3) Simon Meier

Up Next: The Vees (19-6-0-0) return home to the SOEC to face the Sherwood Park Crusaders (15-9) on Friday, December 6th, at 7:00 pm. It’s the Vees Bannister Chevrolet Teddy & Toque Toss in support of the Salvation Army Penticton Community Food Bank and Shop of Wonders.