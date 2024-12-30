Coming out of the Christmas break, the Penticton Vees picked up where they left off, winning 3-2 over the Blackfalds Bulldogs Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton had won seven straight going into their annual Christmas break and fast-forward two weeks later and they didn’t miss a beat. Saturday’s win was the Vees eighth in a row and they’re now two points clear of the Brooks Bandits for top spot in the Interior Conference and the BCHL overall standings.

Going into Saturday’s game, the Vees were 39 points ahead of the last place Bulldogs, who also had lost 14 in a row. However, the Bulldogs were no push over and were backed by a great goaltending from Russian Kirill Kapustin.

Ben Merrill picked a great time to snap a 10-game goalless skid, as the rookie forward scored twice, including the game-winner in the third period. Saturday was Merrill’s first two goals since November 11th, when he scored a pair in a win over Trail.

Landon Wright opened the scoring in the first period, as his 12th goal had the Vees up 1-0 after 20 minutes. Wright scored on a great no-look pass by Conyr Hellyer from behind the net at 9:47.

Will Ingemann made 19-saves for his fourth-straight win and seventh in his last eight starts.

Blackfalds had some bite, as they led 2-1 in the second period, albeit for 86 seconds. Antoine Gauthier and Gates Omicioli scored early in the middle frame for Blackfalds. Gauthier scored on the power play 54 seconds into the second, then Omicioli put them ahead at 6:58.

Merrill tied the game 2-2 at 8:24 in the second after a great setup by Anselmo Rego. Rego came down the wing and then dropped the puck in front for Merrill who had a wide open net. The Montreal Canadiens draft pick was at it again midway through the third.

Caton Ryan fired a pass out of the corner to Merrill in front, who avoided the poke-check by Kapustin, before tucking the puck up and over the goalie at 11:46. Merrill’s second of the game and 10th of the season put the Vees ahead for good.

GAME NOTES

The Vees welcomed back defenceman Michael Fisher on Saturday. He had missed the last 19 games with an upper-body injury. Captain Conyr Hellyer finished with two assists in the win. Ryden Evers extended his point streak to eight games with an assist. Penticton is now 9-1-0-0 at the SOEC this season.

GAME STATS

Shots: Vees- 41 Bulldogs-21

Scoring: Ben Merrill (9, 10), Landon Wright (12)

Goaltending: Will Ingemann (W), 19/21, 60:00

Vees Power Play: 0/1

Vees Penalty Kill: 0/1

Three Stars:

1) Ben Merrill (2G)

2) Kirill Kapustin (38 SVS)

3) Landon Wright (1G)

Attendance: 3, 012