The B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) has released the 54-game 2024-25 regular season schedule.

The B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) has released the 54-game 2024-25 regular season schedule.

The Penticton Vees open the 2024-25 season on the road in Alberta, as they face the Spruce Grove Saints on Friday, September 20th. There’s a new look to the Interior Conference, as five Alberta teams have been added: Brooks Bandits, Blackfalds Bulldogs, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders, and Spruce Grove Saints.

The Vees home opener is slated for Friday, October 4th, against the Okotoks Oilers, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton’s 26-game home schedule features 23 prime nights, with 14 Friday dates and nine Saturdays. The Vees have one Sunday afternoon home game, and two holiday Monday games.

Key Dates:

· Friday, September 20th, Regular Season opener at Spruce Grove

· Friday, October 4th, Home Opener versus Okotoks

· BCHL Showcase October 13th-17th

· Monday, November 11th, Remembrance Day versus Trail Smoke Eaters

· Friday, December 6th, Teddy & Toque Toss versus Sherwood Park Crusaders

· Friday, February 7th, Pink the Rink versus Vernon Vipers

· Monday, February 17th, Family Day versus West Kelowna Warriors

· Saturday, March 29th, Regular Season finale versus Salmon Arm Silverbacks

The schedule currently does not include the BCHL Showcase, where each team plays two regular-season contests. The Showcase schedule, including location, will be announced at a later date.

The 2024-25 regular season schedule can be viewed at pentictonvees.ca/schedule.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now, staring at just $12.50 per game. To secure your season tickets, email Amanda@PentictonVees.com, or phone (250) 493-8337.