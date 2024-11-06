Wehmann, 18, joins the Vees after starting the season with the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League.

“Louie is a big body, that has a prototypical power forward frame. He plays hard and has a track record of being a point producer. He will be a welcome addition to our forward group,” commented Vees’ President, General Manager, and Head Coach Fred Harbinson.

The Wayzata, Minnesota, product had two points (1G, 1A) in eight games with the Phantoms this season. Last season, Wehmann was the captain of his high school team in Minnesota, Providence Academy. The 6’3, 209-pound forward had a standout season, as he led his team with 68 points (48 G, 20A) in 26 games. Wehmann was named a finalist for the prestigious Mr. Hockey Award in 2024. That award is handed out annual to the top high school player in the state of Minnesota. As a junior captain in 2022-23, Wehmann set the new singe season all-time scoring record for Providence Academy. Wehmann also suited up for the St. Cloud Norsemen in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) last season, and posted 16 points (6G, 10A) in 32 games.

Wehmann will wear number nine and made his BCHL debut, when the Vees visited the West Kelowna Warriors at Royal LePage Place Tuesday night (November 5, 2024).

In another roster move, the Vees have released 20-year-old goaltender Andrew Ness. Ness has signed with the Elmira Aviators in the NAHL. Ness played in 30 regular season games over two seasons with the Vees, and posted an 18-4-0-0 record, 2.22 goals-against average, and .915 save percentage. The Vees organization wishes Ness all the best in his future with Elmira.

After the moves, the Vees roster now sits at 25 players: Two goalies, nine defencemen, and 14 forwards.