The collision was reported at 1:33pm on Hudson Ave NE. Police, Salmon Arm Fire department, and BC EHS all attended. A red SUV had come to a stop against an interior wall, after completely entering the medical clinic. The 78-year-old female driver was determined to be sober, and uninjured. One female was struck inside the clinic by the vehicle, and was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Driver confusion appeared to be a major contributing factor in this incident. No criminality was suspected. There was potential for a lot more injuries, or worse in this incident. We wish the one injured woman a full recovery. Salmon Arm RCMP want thank our partner agencies, Salmon Arm Fire department and BC EHS for their assistance, stated media liaison Cst. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.