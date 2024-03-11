On March 4 at around 6:00 PM, a Lake Country RCMP officer observed a vehicle commit a Motor Vehicle Act infraction on Carrs Landing Rd near Okanagan Center Rd East. The Officer pulled the vehicle over, and as the Officer approached the vehicle to inform the driver the reason for the stop, drug paraphernalia and suspected drugs were observed.

The driver and two passengers were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. A search of the occupants and vehicle found approximately 18 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 48 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, prescription pills, several thousand dollars of Canadian currency, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia. The three individuals were released at scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

“Our officers will continue to enforce the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to improve road safety and reduce the flow of illicit drugs into our communities. This is a great example of proactive work being done by our Lake Country RCMP officers” says Sgt. Jon Collins, Lake Country Detachment Commander.