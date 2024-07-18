On June 27, 2024, a member of Lake Country RCMP observed a vehicle without valid insurance which was stopped on Woodsdale Rd near Lodge Rd in Lake Country. Evidence of drug consumption and a prohibited weapon were observed by the officer which resulted in the driver and passenger being arrested. A search of the vehicle located a large quantity of Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, a loaded .45 calibre semi auto pistol and approximately $2500 in Canadian currency.

Both individuals were released from custody while a complete report to crown counsel is prepared for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

This is an example of the excellent proactive enforcement being conducted by Lake Country officers in our community. We know the over dose crisis is not unique to the streets of any one town or city and police will continue to target and investigate those adding to the toxic drug supply.- Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle, acting Detachment Commander and Media Liaison lake Country RCMP