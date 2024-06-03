Due to the current weather conditions, City and district owned grass sports fields (including baseball diamonds) are closed temporarily, effective immediately.

The closure includes all sports play and public activities on the following field in Vernon:

· DND Park

· Alexis Park

· Grahame Park

· Lakeview Park

· Marshall Fields Park

· Polson Park

· MacDonald Park

In Coldstream:

Creekside Park

Coldstream Park

Lavington Park

Due to prolonged rain this morning, the ground has become saturated and use of these spaces could cause damage to the turf.

Recreation Services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure. All sports fields and baseball diamonds will be evaluated again tomorrow.

The City and District appreciates everyone’s understanding and thanks the public for staying off the playing fields today.