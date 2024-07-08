The City would like to advise residents and visitors that several beaches along the south-east arm of Okanagan Lake in Vernon, from Kin Beach to Paddlewheel Park, are temporarily closed.

Crews are currently onsite controlling and repairing a sewer line break in the Okanagan Landing area. The location of the break is adjacent to water bodies and waterways, with the potential to enter them.

As a result, out of an abundance of caution, swimming at certain beaches will not be permitted due to potential exposure to high bacterial counts.

Beaches within the proximity of the break, will be temporarily closed until testing can confirm water quality is an acceptable level.

Please be advised that signs have been posted at the effected beaches advising that swimming is not recommended at this time.

The water quality for the beaches will continue to be monitored and the public will be advised when it is safe to resume swimming in the area.

The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding.