Police launched their investigation after receiving a report that numerous gift cards were purchased from SilverStar Mountain Resort through fraudulent credit card transactions. The issue was brought to light while staff were looking into a disputed credit card transaction. Upon further review, several additional purchases of gift cards were found that are also believed to be fraudulent.

Police have reason to believe these cards are now being sold and are making their way into the hands of unsuspecting buyers through online marketplaces such as Facebook Marketplace and other resale platforms. Police and SilverStar Mountain Resort are working together in response to this ongoing fraud, are alerting the public hoping to prevent any further losses.

The cards vary in amount and are real, which makes nearly impossible for buyers to determine their legitimacy at first glance, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. You’re taking an awfully big risk anytime you purchase a gift card second hand. Our advice is that consumers only purchase gift cards directly from the business or their authorized sellers.

If you have already purchased a SilverStar gift card from an online seller, police advise taking extra steps to verify its authenticity. Consumers can contact SilverStar Guest Services (guestservices@skisilverstar.com) for assistance in confirming the legitimacy of their cards.

Anyone with information about this fraud or who believes they may have unknowingly purchased a fraudulent gift card, is encouraged to report it to police immediately.