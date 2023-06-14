The City of Vernon is dedicated to keeping the community informed. After each Regular Council Meeting, the City will provide a concise summary of key discussions, decisions, and actions. This initiative makes it easier for residents to stay up-to-date on what’s happening at City Hall.

RCMP Fourth Quarter Statistics and Community Safety Report

Council received two reports: RCMP Fourth Quarter Statistics, covering data from October to December 2024 and a year-end Community Safety update, including volunteer crime prevention programs and community safety initiatives.

Read the full Report to Council

2025 Tourism Plan

Council received a presentation from Tourism Vernon, outlining the 2025 Plan. The plan focuses on sustainable growth, robust marketing initiatives, and strategic partnerships in the community designed to enhance Vernon’s reputation as a premier year-round destination.

Read the full Report to Council

OCP Amendment Application for 580 Commonage Road

Council has supported, in principle, the proposed mixed-use, multi-phased, neighbourhood development at 580 Commonage Road. The proposed development would include 3,960 residential units in a variety of housing forms to establish a new hillside neighbourhood in Vernon.

The proposal seeks to re-designate 421 hectares (1,040 acres) of land for mixed-use residential, parks, and a commercial hub. Currently, the proposed development is subject to conditions such as guaranteed attainable and affordable housing, a minimum dedication of 120 hectares (296 acres) of public parkland, a comprehensive public trail network through the new neighbourhood, and the development of a comprehensive infrastructure and servicing plan.

The next steps will include public consultation, including a developer-hosted Open House, as well as referrals to committees and the Regional District of North Okanagan for further review and comment.

Read the full Report to Council

Application to fly the Vernon Pride Flag

Council approved flying the Vernon Pride flag on the Community Flag Pole at City Hall from June 2 to June 30, 2025.

Read the full Report to Council

Watch Council meetings live or view the webcast archive

Council meetings are livestreamed and archived for viewing the next business day. Tune in to the livestream to stay up-to-date, or watch the archived sessions to catch up on what you missed.