The City of Vernon is dedicated to keeping the community informed. After each Council meeting, the City of Vernon will provide a concise summary of key discussions, decisions, and actions.

2024 Year-End Bylaw update

Council received an update from Protective Services on the 2024 operations of the Bylaw Compliance Department. Bylaw focuses on supporting public safety, parking management and creating a proactive presence in the Business Improvement Area in Vernon.

Read the full Report

Additional staff to support transportation initiatives

Council approved two positions for the Transportation Department (one full-time and one part-time) to support the Transportation Plan, Transportation Asset Management Plan and Capital Plan, and help administer transit operations.

Read the full Report

Short-term rental licensing updates

Council directed staff to seek public feedback on the draft Business Licence Bylaw 6100, which outlines proposed short-term rental regulations. Council also authorized the creation of a new full-time position to oversee the short-term rental licensing program. This move is a step forward in advancing short-term rental regulations within the City, in accordance with the Province.

Read the full Report

New score clock for Kal Tire Place

Council approved the installation of a new video scoreboard and broadcast system at Kal Tire Place, set to be completed in the fall of 2025 to avoid disrupting dry floor users. The total cost of the score clock will not exceed $825,000, with funding sourced from the Kin Race Track Park Reserve Fund.

Read the full Report

Bylaw Adoption for 1501 Hwy 6

Council approved the adoption of Bylaw 6005 to establish a new commercial development in Vernon. This bylaw authorizes drive-through services and fueling stations to be part of the proposed development.

Read the full Report

Watch Council meetings live or view the webcast archive

Council meetings are livestreamed and archived for viewing the next business day. Tune in to the livestream to stay up-to-date, or watch the archived sessions to catch up on what you missed.