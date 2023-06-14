After each Council Meeting, the City of Vernon will provide a concise summary of key discussions, decisions, and actions. This initiative makes it easier for residents to stay up-to-date on what’s happening at City Hall. To stay informed, sign up for e-news updates at vernon.ca/subscribe.

Social Planning update

Council received a presentation from Annette Sharkey, Executive Director of the Social Planning Council for the North Okanagan. The presentation highlighted key findings from the 2024 Final Report, outlining various projects and examples of community collaboration in the region. Council expressed gratitude for Ms. Sharkey's almost 20 years of leadership and dedication to this important work.

Vernon Jazz Club liquor licence changes

Council supported the Vernon Jazz Club’s request to change its liquor service hours from 7:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m. to 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m., seven days per week. This request will be forwarded to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for final approval.

New cricket field in Vernon

Council has approved construction of a new cricket playing surface in the Department of National Defense park area at 1451 Mission Road. The project will be funded through the Parks Reserve, with a construction budget of up to $30,000.

Kin Race Track Park Reserve

Council passed a motion that no further funding requests or approvals be made from the Kin Race Track Park Reserve until staff provides a plan and cost estimate for developing a community park at the site.

