The City of Vernon is investing over $28 million into infrastructure projects this year, continuing to pave the way for a sustainable and vibrant future for the community. These capital projects are essential to maintaining the City’s current needs while ensuring the long-term viability of key infrastructure.

Projects include extending sidewalks and active transportation networks, improving roads and drainage systems, and enhancing Vernon’s parks. A key focus is addressing infrastructure that has exceeded its existing capacity while also managing the replacement of end-of-life assets.

“With Vernon’s continued growth and the need to replace City infrastructure, these improvements are crucial to meeting the needs of our residents today,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “By investing in lifecycle replacements and upgrading existing infrastructure, we are ensuring reliability, creating a stronger, more connected community and enhancing the quality of life for all residents.”

Council recently adopted the 2025 Budget and Five-Year Financial Plan, which includes funding for 27 capital projects, such as:

· New roundabouts at Pleasant Valley Road/39th Avenue and Phoenix Drive/Silver Star Road to accommodate current traffic volumes

· Construction of a new airport taxiway apron

· Replacement of playground equipment and court resurfacing at several parks across the city

· The second phase of naturalization of Vernon Creek at Polson Park

Strategic asset management planning allows the City to manage costs more effectively when updating infrastructure, ensuring these investments are both cost-effective and sustainable for the future.

Stay tuned for updates on these projects as construction ramps up this spring and summer. For a full list of projects, visit vernon.ca/capitalworks.

Attend our Capital Works Open House

On Thursday, March 6, City staff will be available to ask questions about these projects and more, including the new Active Living Centre project, as part of the City’s Capital Works Open House.