At the April 8, 2024, Committee of the Whole, Vernon City Council approved the finalized design, budget and construction schedule of the Active Living Centre (ALC).

The new facility will be built on the Kin Race Track lands, located at 3501 43rd Avenue. Completion of the new ALC is anticipated to be in the fall of 2026. The maximum cost for the project will not exceed $135,941,009.

“This is an exciting day for Vernon,” says Mayor Victor Cumming. “The community has shaped this facility. The ALC will be a tremendous asset to our community and the region and will provide people with an accessible and welcoming space to be active, learn, connect and have fun.”

The multi-purpose facility will include an aquatic centre with an eight lane 50-meter pool with a moveable bulkhead, two diving boards and a NINJACROSSTM course; leisure pool with zero depth beach entry; tot slide; interactive spray features; a lazy river, a WOW WaveBall, a major waterslide, and a family hot tub. Also featured will be a warm water 25-meter x 3 lane teaching pool; sauna; steam room, cold plunge pool and adult’s only hot tub. The facility also includes a fitness centre, double gymnasium with multiple sports courts, a four-lane 185m synthetic walking/running track and eight dedicated multipurpose activity and program rooms.

“Council’s endorsement of the final design, budget and construction schedule represents a significant milestone for the ALC project,” says Doug Ross Manager, Project Program. “The Integrated Project Delivery team worked hard to achieve a versatile design that celebrates the community-building potential of recreation that both meets the everyday needs of the community and has the ability to host events.”

After receiving the presentation and project approval, Council members along with representatives from the project team visited the ALC site and participated in a ceremonial ground breaking to commemorate the official start of project construction.

View the presentation to Council here.

Heavy equipment is expected to arrive on site soon for preparation work, setting the stage for subsequent construction activities. Construction crews and equipment will be accessing the work site off 43rd Avenue.

The City recognizes that construction activities may cause some inconvenience and every effort will be made to minimize disruptions to the community.

For people attending events at Kal Tire Place, the overflow gravel parking area at the south end of the Kin Race Track lands will be made available as much as possible. While construction activities may impact this area, every effort will be made to maximize the parking available.

For safety of the public, walkers and other users of the track area will be limited to the north end of the Kin Race Track lands. Walkers are asked to use the parking lot at Kal Tire Place - North.

For more information on the Active Living Centre project, please visit vernonalc.ca, or follow the City of Vernon on Facebook and Instagram.