Vernon City Council has debated, amended, and endorsed the Proposed 2025-2029 Financial Plan, with a total projected budget increase of 11.06%.

This increase reflects necessary adjustments to maintain core services and fulfill prior financial commitments.

“The 2025 budget was shaped by the significant financial commitments for the Active Living Centre and RCMP staffing, which set the foundation for our planning. At the same time, managing staffing levels across the City to meet the demands of our growing community added another layer of complexity,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “This budget required careful consideration to balance the community’s needs with service level sustainability.”

Key Budget Drivers:

· Active Living Centre (ALC): A 3.5% budget increase, the first of three annual installments approved by voters in the 2022 referendum, to fund the building of the Active Living Centre.

· RCMP Obligations: A 2.31% increase to RCMP operations to meet contractual commitments.

· City Operating, Infrastructure and Service Level Commitments: A 5.25% increase to support the City’s existing operating expenses, infrastructure and service level requirements.

2025 Capital Program

The 2025 Capital Program includes 27 planned projects, totaling $28.6 million. These projects support the City’s long-term infrastructure replacement and upgrading.

Highlights of the 2025 Capital Program include:

· Phase 2 of the Vernon Creek Naturalization at Polson Park – $5.16 million

· Roundabout at Pleasant Valley Road and 39th Avenue intersection – $4.83 million

· Construction of a new roundabout at Phoenix Drive and Silverstar Road – $1.9 million

· Sanitary sewer replacement from Cummins Lift Station to Okanagan Landing Road – $1.2 million

· Construction of a new airport taxiway apron – $1.4 million

· Rock slope stabilization (Crosby Road and Apex Drive) – $520,000

Continuing to Support a Growing Community

“The community is growing, and so are the demands on the services we provide as a municipality,” said Mayor Cumming. “Creating a fair and balanced budget in the face of rising costs and pre-existing financial commitments is a challenge.”

For more information on the 2025–2029 Financial Plan and the 2025 budget, visit vernon.ca/budgetprocess.