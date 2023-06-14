The City of Vernon is dedicated to keeping the community informed. After each Council meeting, the City of Vernon will provide a concise summary of key discussions, decisions, and actions. This initiative makes it easier for residents to stay up-to-date on what’s happening at City Hall. To stay informed, sign up for e-news updates at vernon.ca/subscribe .

Current Development Mapping Tool

At the Committee of the Whole meeting, Council received a demonstration of the City's new Current Development Mapping Tool. The online, interactive map was developed by technical staff, in-house, over the past year, funded from the City’s Development Application Process Review Budget.

The map allows the public to view active development applications, including OCP amendments, subdivisions, rezoning, and development permits and aims to improve transparency, customer service efficiency, and community awareness. The map is now live on the City's website at vernon.ca/maps

Read the full Report to Council

Development Variance Permit for 1501 Highway 6

Council approved a variance to increase the maximum number of parking spaces for a commercial development at 1501 Highway 6. Administration informed Council that the variance is needed to accommodate the proposed land uses, which include a grocery store, gas station, and two drive-through businesses.

Read the full Report to Council

Park and Recreation Fee Assessment Framework and Implementation

Council discussed and supported a new Parks and Recreation Fee Framework for the next three years. It includes keeping the current balance of taxpayer funding (covering approximately 35% of recreation costs and 81% of parks costs) and increasing user fees by 2.5% per year from 2026 to 2028.

Council directed staff to draft a bylaw that includes the addition of a 2% facility enhancement fee for residents, and a 4% facility enhancement fee for non-residents, and that fees are transferred to a Facility Enhancement Reserve.

The next step is to present the draft bylaw to Council for their review and consideration. Should the bylaw be adopted, Recreation Services and Communications will collaborate to develop a strategic communications and engagement plan aimed at informing the community and user groups.

Read the full Report to Council

Watch Council meetings live or view the webcast archive

Council meetings are livestreamed and archived for viewing the next business day. Tune in to the livestream at vernon.ca/councilmeetings to stay up-to-date, or watch the archived sessions to catch up on what you missed.