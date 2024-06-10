The City of Vernon will be starting Phase 1 of the Vernon Creek Naturalization Project through Polson Park as early as Monday, June 17.

Project Overview

The Vernon Creek Naturalization Project is a two-phase initiative designed to transform the existing concrete-lined creek into a natural, meandering watercourse with improved fish habitats, enhanced water quality, and increased floodplain capacity. Phase 1, which will run from June to November 2024, will focus on the section of Vernon Creek between Highway 97 the current duck pond outlet. Phase 2, scheduled for 2025, will continue the naturalization process further downstream.

Construction Timeline and Activities

Construction for Phase 1 is on schedule to start in June, with instream work required to be completed within a specific fisheries window to minimize impacts on fish habitats. Prior to the instream activities, tree removals will begin to allow for grading and channel modification.

For the project, approximately two dozen mature multi-stemmed trees will be removed. To compensate, 160 native trees and a variety of native shrubs will be planted in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Work is planned daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with a pause over the Canada Day long weekend to accommodate park festivities. Please note, daily work hours could fluctuate as required.

Community and Environmental Benefits

The naturalization of Vernon Creek will bring a number of benefits, including:

· Improved Fish Habitat: By adding natural features such as riffle pools and boulders, the project will create spawning habitats for fish species that currently have limited breeding areas within the park.

· Flood Mitigation: Creating a floodplain alongside the creek will help manage seasonal water flows and reduce the risk of flooding in Polson Park. With the removal of concrete banks, and removal of the duck ponds in Phase 2, groundwater will be able to migrate naturally towards the creek, reducing the water table elevations in the park.

· Ecosystem Health: The introduction of native riparian vegetation will enhance biodiversity and create a more resilient ecosystem.

· Increased Usability and Additional Walking Trails: As part of the project, crews will create new multi-use pathways along the south bank of Vernon Creek, connecting the existing multi-use pathway near Highway 97. Nature trails will also be added through the naturalized floodplain creating access to the waters edge.

Community Impact and Mitigation Measures

While the project will significantly benefit the environment and the community in the long term, there will be temporary impacts during construction:

· Park Accessibility: To ensure public safety, the construction area will be fenced off for the duration of Phase 1. This includes the closure of the internal road and the parking lot next to the lawn bowling area. The City is working with user groups to provide additional temporary parking and minimize disruptions.

· Tree Removals: Some trees will need to be removed to facilitate the creek’s naturalization. However, a comprehensive reforestation plan will replace these trees with various native species, ensuring a greener park in the future.

· Site Fencing: Areas of Polson Park will be restricted to the public, closed off by safety fencing. Once substation work has been completed, the safety fencing will be removed and replaced with exclusion fencing. The exclusion fencing will remain in place for an extended period to protect the sensitive riparian area, giving the plants time to establish before the fencing is removed.

Future Phases and Long-Term Vision

Following the completion of Phase 1, the City will assess the outcomes and seek necessary permits and funding for Phase 2, anticipated to begin in June 2025. The ultimate goal is to create a sustainable and thriving natural environment that enhances Polson Park's beauty and functionality.

This ambitious project, funded in part by a $2.53 million grant from the Disaster Risk Reduction - Climate Adaptation Funding Stream of the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, aims to enhance the ecological health of Vernon Creek and improve Polson Park's resilience to flooding.

The City will provide regular updates throughout the construction period to keep the community informed. Additionally, an interactive story map detailing the project’s vision is available on the City’s website Vernon.ca/polsonparkproject.