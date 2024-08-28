The City of Vernon’s Emergency Support Services (ESS) team is aiding displaced residents after a structure fire at a commercial dwelling on Tuesday afternoon. Five volunteers and two City of Vernon employees were successful in finding shelter and other supports for 14 displaced persons and two pets by Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was called to a report of a structure fire in the 4200 block of 32nd Street. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were observed coming from the second floor of the structure. The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department also attended to provide additional support with a second ladder truck.

With the assistance of Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, the structure was cleared of residents as fire crews actioned the fire.

The fire involvement was contained to upper units and the roof; however, the building was heavily damaged by fire, heat, smoke and water. Emergency personnel remained on scene for several hours ensuring the fire was fully extinguished.



“The fire grew and spread quickly,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “The first arriving firefighters effectively applied large amounts of water to the fire using master streams to control the fires spread. This quick action made all the difference in getting the fire under control quickly. Vernon’s Emergency Support Services team has done an excellent job to ensure those affected have the necessary resources and support during this challenging time.”

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The file has been handed over to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.