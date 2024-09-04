Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to structure fire Wednesday morning at a commercial building in the City’s north end.

At approximately 5:00 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire at an autobody shop in the 4500-block of 31st Street.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed the building was already heavily involved. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but not before extensive damage occurred throughout the building.

There are no reports of injuries. The focus now is on investigating the cause of the fire.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Hydro, and Fortis BC also attended.