At approximately 5:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to a report of a tree on fire following a lightning strike. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the strike had ruptured a nearby gas line, which had ignited as a result of the incident. The fire was contained to the burning gas and a large spruce tree directly above the compromised line.

Working in coordination with other agencies, VFRS was able to control and extinguish the fire, avoiding a potentially dangerous situation. The spruce tree sustained significant damage, and its removal has been recommended by VFRS due to safety concerns.

"Thanks to the quick response and cooperation of various agencies, we were able to manage the situation safely and efficiently," said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. "This event highlights the importance of FireSmart practices in maintaining the safety of your property."

FortisBC also attended the scene. There are no reported injuries.

To learn more about the City of Vernon’s FireSmart program, or to book a free FireSmart home assessment, visit vernon.ca/firesmart or email firesmartcoordinator@vernon.ca.