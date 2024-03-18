At approximately 3:45 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to a report of a fire on the back deck of a residential home in the 3700-block of 25th Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews were able to confirm a covered back deck was heavily involved in fire, extending to the house.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the area of origin and stop the extension to the home, minimizing the amount of damage to the main structure.

“The fire was spotted by neighbours who promptly reported it, which enabled crews to quickly get to the scene and bring the fast-moving fire under control,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Early notification and a quick response enabled a successful fire knock down.”

There are no reports of injuries. RCMP and BC Hydro also attended.