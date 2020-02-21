The City of Vernon is kicking off its climate action efforts this year with a variety of new and ongoing programs designed to make a significant environmental impact.

These initiatives are designed to engage the community, support sustainable practices, and empower residents, businesses, and youth to actively shape a greener future for the city. From energy rebates and youth climate projects to cycling events, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved and make a difference.

These climate action initiatives have been funded through the Province’s Local Government Climate Action Program.

How to get involved

Whether you're a student interested in sustainability, a homeowner looking to reduce your energy costs, or a cycling enthusiast, Vernon has a program for you. Here are some key initiatives to help you get involved:

Youth climate careers and education

In collaboration with School District 22, the City of Vernon is expanding the popular Climate Action Ripple Effect program in 2025. This initiative invites high school students to collaborate with teachers and local mentors to design and implement impactful climate action projects. The culmination of these efforts will be a community climate expo on May 29 at the Vernon Curling Club.

The City is supporting Youth Climate Corps BC for five paid positions focused on environmental sustainability and climate action. These summer employment opportunities are available to youth aged 17-30, providing hands-on career experience in the growing fields of climate and sustainability. Application deadlines are fast approaching.

Financial incentives for going green

To make it easier for residents to adopt greener solutions, the City is offering additional financial incentives through CleanBC’s Municipal Top-Up Program. Learn more about the program.

This includes top-ups of up to $2000 for electric heat pumps and $500 for electrical service upgrades, in addition to the rebates provided by the CleanBC Better Homes and Home Renovation Rebate Program.

GoByBike Week Community Partner Grants

The City is gearing up for GoByBike Week (May 31 – June 8, 2025), a community-wide event promoting cycling as an eco-friendly transportation alternative. To help make this year’s GoByBike Week even more special, the City is offering small grants of $250 to $500 to local organizations, businesses, and community groups to host cycling events such as group rides, bike clinics, and celebration stations. Applications are open until March 31, 2025. For applications to host an event visit Vernon.ca/sustainability-grants.

Celebrating Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, the City will soon announce exciting community events and activities designed to engage residents in the global celebration of sustainability. Stay tuned for more details on how you can participate!

For more details on these programs, visit vernon.ca/sustainability, or contact the City’s Sustainability Team at sustainability@vernon.ca or 250-550-3492. Follow us on social media for updates throughout the year and stay informed as new programs roll out in the spring and summer.

