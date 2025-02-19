Rielly Cameron’s 2024 holiday season was one for the books when he received an extra special surprise on Christmas morning — discovering he scored a $500,000 Extra prize from the December 24, 2024 Lotto Max draw.

The Vernon resident purchased his ticket from Canco on Okanagan Landing Road and was at home when he discovered his win.

“I bought the ticket on Christmas Eve and on Christmas morning I saw on Facebook that there was an unclaimed ticket in Vernon,” Cameron recalled. “I scanned the ticket [on BCLC’s Lotto! App] and the first thing I said was, ‘I guess we are getting a new house!’”

Besides house hunting, Cameron looks forward to some travel in the near future.

“I’m excited to get my passport ready and go visit some places,” he said.

On how it feels to win a half of a million dollars?

“It’s surreal. Anything’s possible!”