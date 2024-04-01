New Democrat MLAs Harwinder Sandhu and Roly Russell will be hosting a telephone town hall with B.C. Premier David Eby to answer questions and concerns from people in Vernon-Monashee and Boundary-Similkameen

On Tuesday, April 9th at 6:30 pm to 7:30pm, people from Vernon-Monashee and Boundary-Similkameen who have pre-registered for the event will have an opportunity to ask questions that will be addressed by the Premier, or one of their local MLAs.



Once registered, participants will receive a call to the registered phone number just before the town hall begins. They will be prompted to join and ask a question, if they would like.



To register, follow the link below.



Link to Registration: Telephone Town Hall - MLAs Russell & Sandhu (google.com)

