North Okanagan officers spent early Sunday morning chasing a Ford F250 that was stolen, used in break-in, and later lit on fire.

It all started shortly after 12:30 a.m. on March 2 when a pick-up truck was reported stolen from a home on 16 Avenue in Vernon.

An hour later, Mounties said in a press release they were called toa break-in in Lumby and learned the a matching truck was spotted leaving the area, heading back to Vernon. The truck was reported to have sparks trailing it.

Officers spotted the truck on College Way in Vernon, but when they tried to pull it over, it fled. Police tracked it down to a cul-de-sac where it rammed a police cruiser, sped through a parking lot and then plowed through a fence to escape.

Closer to 3:15 a.m., fire teams were called to a white Ford on fire on Centennial Drive, which was later confirmed to be the same vehicle.

Vernon RCMP are asking anyone with information to come forward as they continue their investigation.