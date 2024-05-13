The Vernon Pickleball Association ‘Battle in the Palace’ Mixed Doubles Tournament May 11 th , 2024 was cancelled mid-way after a tragic medical emergency involving one of the competitors.

A 49 year old male from Kelowna suddenly collapsed on the courts during a pre-game warm-up and despite immediate medical intervention, did not survive.

Richard Chambers, Tournament Director, said “The Vernon Pickleball Association is very saddened to have lost such a wonderful competitor and family man during the tournament on Saturday. We have protocols in place to attend to First Aid emergencies including an AED machine. We are thankful for the immediate response by our First Aid attendant and the ICU nurse who was watching a match on the adjacent court, as both provided invaluable assistance.” He also said that the Vernon Fire Rescue Services were at the courts within minutes of 9-1-1 being called. “Our hearts go out to the family, his friends and fellow Pickleball players”.

Vernon Pickleball Association members and players attending the tournament were advised that the tournament was cancelled due to the medical emergency.