A routine drive turned into a puzzling and alarming experience for the occupants of a silver SUV on Highway 97A, and now police are working to piece together the events of that night.

The incident unfolded on Feb. 3, between 8:15 and 8:25 p.m., when a silver SUV was travelling northbound on Highway 97A near Greenhow Road.

The driver noticed a dark-colored SUV following closely behind. Moments later, they heard a loud bang, and the people inside suspected something had been thrown at their vehicle.

When the silver SUV pulled over to inspect the potential damage, the dark-colored SUV also stopped alongside them, leading to a brief verbal exchange.

Adding to the confusion, a second vehicle pulled in behind the silver SUV but did not interact with anyone before quickly driving off northbound. The dark-colored SUV left the scene shortly afterward without further confrontation.

It wasn’t until the silver SUV reached its destination that the driver discovered a single hole on the rear driver’s side of the vehicle. Police now believe the damage may have been caused by a bullet.

Authorities are appealing to the second vehicle, which briefly stopped at the scene, to come forward with any information. Additionally, anyone with dashcam footage from the area is encouraged to assist as police work to unravel what happened.