The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is continuing to investigate a collision that left a young pedestrian with serious, life threatening injuries on Saturday.

On Saturday, July 20th, 2024, around 12:10 p.m., police received a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 32nd St and 30th Ave in Vernon. Frontline officers arrived at the location and found Vernon Fire Rescue Service and BC Emergency Health Service personnel tending to the victim. The pedestrian was transported from the scene by BC Emergency Health Services with serious, life threatening injuries.

Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest the youth was crossing 32nd St in the crosswalk when they were struck by a pickup truck making a right hand turn from 30th Ave northbound onto 32nd St. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours while officers conducted their investigation. The RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

