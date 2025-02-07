The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an ongoing arson investigation.

The individual in the photo is believed to be involved in setting a fire that damaged a structure on a property in Vernon on January 14th.

We haven’t been able to identify this person and are reaching out to the public hoping someone can identify this person and help advance our investigation, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

If you recognize the person in the photo, please contact Cst Kineshanko of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2025-823.