Saturday, December 7th is National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, marking the start of a month-long Counter Attack campaign in support of National Impaired Driving Enforcement Month.

Throughout December, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Highway Patrol Falkland will be ramping up efforts to remove impaired drivers from North Okanagan roads. There will be an increase in enforcement activities by frontline officers including check-stops, mandatory alcohol screening, field sobriety tests, and the use of Drug Recognition Experts to target impaired drivers. Police are urging the public to help contribute to safer roadways by making responsible choices.

Impaired driving is the cause of too many tragic injuries and deaths each year, says Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Impaired driving, due to alcohol or drugs, is preventable, dangerous, and will not be tolerated. If you plan to consume anything that will impair your ability to drive, either stay home or arrange for a safe ride in advance. We want you to enjoy yourself, but do it in a responsible way and help keep this season festive and safe.

If you suspect an impaired driver, pull over and call 911 immediately.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP wish you a safe and joyful Holiday Season!