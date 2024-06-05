The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP determine no criminality in the death of a woman found inside a Vernon home on May 28th.

On Tuesday, May 28th, 2024, at approximately 4:30 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP began investigating after a woman was found deceased inside a residence in the 5500-block of Heritage Drive in Vernon. A full and comprehensive investigation was conducted by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit. As a result of that investigation, no evidence was found to suggest any criminality was involved in her death.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and out of respect for privacy, no additional information will be released.