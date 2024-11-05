The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is reaching out to the public for assistance in an ongoing break and enter investigation.

On Saturday, October 19th, 2024, shortly after midnight, a pair of suspects broke into the underground parking lot of a residential building in the 7300-block of Okanagan Landing Road in Vernon. Once inside, the pair rummaged through and stole items from several unlocked vehicles inside the parkade. To help advance the investigation, Police are releasing pictures of one of the suspects as well as the vehicle captured on surveillance video from inside the parkade.