The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects connected to a theft investigation.

On Tuesday, February 6th, 2024, around 3 p.m., two men entered a business in the 4900-block of 27th Street in Vernon and proceeded to steal over $500 in merchandise from the store. Police are releasing still images of the pair and are asking the public for assistance with identifying them.

If you recognize either of the individuals in these photos, or have information that assist with the investigation, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2024-2094.