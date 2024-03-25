Greater Vernon Recreation Services has been informed by BC Hydro of a scheduled power outage affecting the Recreation Complex on Wednesday April 3, 2024.

The outage is necessary for the replacement of an ageing transformer and will commence at 9:00 a.m. and last the majority of the day.

The power interruption will impact service at the Recreation Centre, Halina Centre, Priest Valley Arena, Priest Valley Gymnasium, Vernon Curling Club and Vernon Boxing Club.

The Aquatic Centre will maintain limited operation with a morning lap and leisure swim available from 6:30 – 8:00 a.m.; however, drop-in swim sessions will be cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Recreation Services will directly communicate with program participants affected by cancellations due to the outage, and refunds will be issued if programs are canceled due to the power outage.

Recreation Services apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this service interruption.

For more information on program scheduling, please visit Gvrec.ca or call the Recreation Services schedule line at 250-550-7665.