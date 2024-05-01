BC Hydro has rescheduled the repair at the Recreation Complex for Thursday, May 9. The outage is necessary for the replacement of an aging transformer and will commence at 9:00 a.m. and last the majority of the day.

Greater Vernon Recreation Services was informed by BC Hydro of a scheduled power outage that would affect the Recreation Complex on Wednesday April 3, 2024. In the early morning of April 3, a windstorm caused downed power lines that effected power for 1,758 B.C. Hydro Customers on Westside Road. As a result, BC Hydro was unable to complete the scheduled maintenance at the Recreation Centre as crews were needed to respond to the emergency.

BC Hydro has rescheduled the repair at the Recreation Complex for Thursday, May 9. The outage is necessary for the replacement of an aging transformer and will commence at 9:00 a.m. and last the majority of the day.

The power interruption will impact service at the Recreation Centre, Halina Centre, Priest Valley Arena, Priest Valley Gymnasium, Vernon Curling Club and Vernon Boxing Club.

The Aquatic Centre will maintain limited operation with a morning lap and leisure swim available from 6:30 – 8:00 a.m.; however, drop-in swim sessions will be cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Recreation Services will directly communicate with program participants affected by cancellations due to the outage, and refunds will be issued if programs are cancelled due to the power outage.

Recreation Services apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this service interruption.