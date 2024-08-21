This annual shutdown gives the opportunity to do preventative maintenance and repairs to systems that cannot be serviced while the facility is open to public. The work will include tile repairs and pool filter maintenance, among other projects.

The Recreation Centre office will remain open to the public between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Fall and Winter Active Living Guide

Residents are reminded that the fall and winter Active Living Guide is available for viewing on the Vernon Recreation at gvrec.ca. Fall Registration opens for Vernon, Coldstream and Areas B & C residents on Monday, August 26 at 7:30 a.m. Registration for all areas opens on Friday, September 6 at 7:30 a.m.