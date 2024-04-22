Vernon Recreation Services has been recognized at a provincial level for its efforts in first aid training for staff and in the community.

On March 8, the BC & Yukon Branch of the Lifesaving Society Canada hosted its annual general meeting. As part of that meeting, a number of awards were presented.

Recreation Services, through the Vernon Aquatic Centre, won the Affiliate Award for the Highest Participation in First Aid Programs in a community with a population of 20,000 – 50,000.

Deck Leader, Tina Naveri also received an award for teaching the most Leadership Candidates in the Thompson- Okanagan region.

Tina Naveri obtained her National Lifeguard Instructor Certification in 2022 and has been teaching and assisting with a number of courses throughout the Thompson/Okanagan Region.

This is the third year that the Vernon Aquatic Centre has won an affiliate award and the first year Tina has won an award.

“These accolades speak to the dedication to safety and commitment well-being that is at the heart of our Recreation Services team,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Congratulations to the Vernon Aquatic Centre for their well-deserved recognition and to Tina Naveri for her exceptional leadership in teaching lifesaving skills.”

The Lifesaving Society Canada is recognized as Canada’s lifeguarding experts and one of the five leading agencies in providing first aid.