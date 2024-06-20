FC Nordsjælland entered the final match of the season two points ahead of Brøndby IF and were able to secure their first league title thanks to a second half goal from Winonah Heatley.



The victory holds extra meaning for the club as they will advance to the Women's Champions League next season representing Denmark.



"It was an absolutely incredible experience," commented Race, a native of Vernon, B.C., after winning the title. "Something that not a lot of people, let alone high performance athletes, get to experience at such a high level. It's a huge achievement that I'm proud of to play football at this club, however it's truly an honour to be involved as a person and be a contributor to this culture that we have built. I'm so thankful to my teammates, the staff, and everyone who came before them. As well every person who's helped me along the way."



In addition to the championship, after her first professional season, Race was voted the Most Valuable Player of the Year thanks to the support she provided her teammates and contributions to the team culture.