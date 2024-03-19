Every spring, crews set out to tackle the job of clearing the winter traction materials from the City’s transportation network.

Every spring, crews set out to tackle the job of clearing the winter traction materials from the City’s transportation network.

Over the past month, when warmer temperatures have allowed, City crews have been actively sweeping arterial roads and sidewalks. Now that the forecast is showing temperatures mainly above freezing, and the possibility of snow and ice have been reduced, City staff and contractors will begin the full City-wide sweeping program on March 19, 2024.

Residents are encouraged to look for signage indicating when crews will be sweeping in their area and are asked to remove vehicles from streets (if possible), to allow equipment to clean the entire roadway.

Crews will be sweeping seven days a week throughout the day for the next four to six weeks to complete the spring sweeping program. If you see crews on the road, please slow down and use caution around workers and equipment.

Once the spring sweeping program is complete, the City provides year-round street sweeping on arterial and collector routes to ensure active transportation corridors remain unobstructed and safe for use and to maintain a vibrant City for all to enjoy.