The playground at Civic Memorial Park will be temporary closed next week for safety enhancements.

Starting as early as Monday, April 29 crews will be replacing some areas covered by wood chips with rubberized surfacing. The rubberized material will be installed in the swing and slide sections.

The work is expected to be complete by Friday, May 3. During this period, the area will be inaccessible to the public and securely fenced off to ensure safety.

Residents and visitors will also notice signage at Civic Memorial Park indicating the temporary closure.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this service interruption.